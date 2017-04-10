In a coal and oil moment, solar and wind investing gains steam
Alternative energy investments such as wind and solar power have not performed well in recent years. To make matters worse, the Trump administration has opted for a resurgence of coal and other carbon fuels, not an emphasis on alternative energy.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|seektruth
|18,153
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|6 hr
|coffinflyrd
|1
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|22 hr
|WarForOil
|83,966
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Sat
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Fri
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
|Video Showing Man Harassing Tulsa Officer Poste...
|Apr 14
|soverign
|1
