Id Greenlights Follow-Up Episode of Killing Richard Glossip on Heels of Series Premiere

Is the state of Oklahoma about to execute an innocent man? That chilling question is at the heart of Investigation Discovery's all-new real-time documentary series, KILLING RICHARD GLOSSIP, created and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Joe Berlinger. As new developments come to light in Richard Glossip's case, ID announced today it has greenlit a fifth episode of the docu-series that is in production now and will air later in 2017.

