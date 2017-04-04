Hill negotiators hope to avoid government shutdown
Congress faces a deadline at the end of April to pass a spending bill to fund federal agencies or face a possible government shutdown. Bipartisan leaders on the spending panels in the House and Senate are making progress on a deal that would wrap several individual spending measures into one "omnibus" spending bill they hope to approve before the deadline.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTVR Richmond.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Jenkin
|83,963
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|7 hr
|seektruth
|18,016
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|492
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC