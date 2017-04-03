"He was like my child," Pet owner seeks answers after dog dies at Oklahoma groomer
When Stephanie Hearon took her two pugs to get groomed at 'Love On A Leash' in Edmond last Wednesday, she never imagined what would happen later that day. "When she called, I thought she was calling to tell me that my dog was ready to be picked up from being groomed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFOR-TV Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|8 min
|seektruth
|18,006
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|19 hr
|Elk City
|492
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|19 hr
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mar 30
|WarForOil
|83,961
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC