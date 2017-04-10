Gilcrease Turnpike extension plans ap...

Gilcrease Turnpike extension plans approved by Oklahoma Transportation Commission

Last month, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority adopted a resolution to further work on the project, which has been on the books for decades. The estimated cost of completing the final leg of the project is $290 million.

