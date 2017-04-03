Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise t...

Flu-Related Deaths In Oklahoma Rise to 90 After Late Reported Deaths

The number of flu related deaths in Oklahoma has risen to 90 this week, due to some late reported deaths at the end of January and beginning of February, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. Two children age 4 or younger have died as a result of the flu, one child age 5-17, eight adults aged 18-49, and 17 adults aged 50-64.

