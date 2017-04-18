Flooding Possible As Rain Moves Into ...

Flooding Possible As Rain Moves Into Northeast Oklahoma

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

We're now in the beginning phase of a storm system that will bring thunderstorms back to the state along with heavy rainfall threats and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm activity. The first part of this two-day system begins this morning with a few showers and storms moving across northeastern OK this morning and across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma later today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 1 hr WarForOil 83,968
News Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08) Wed homecarepalmbeach 6
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Tue SeekTruth 18,172
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... Apr 17 coffinflyrd 1
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Apr 15 Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Apr 14 LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,764

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC