Flooding Possible As Rain Moves Into Northeast Oklahoma
We're now in the beginning phase of a storm system that will bring thunderstorms back to the state along with heavy rainfall threats and the potential for strong to severe thunderstorm activity. The first part of this two-day system begins this morning with a few showers and storms moving across northeastern OK this morning and across east-central and southeastern Oklahoma later today.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|WarForOil
|83,968
|Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08)
|Wed
|homecarepalmbeach
|6
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|Tue
|SeekTruth
|18,172
|Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun...
|Apr 17
|coffinflyrd
|1
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Apr 15
|Joni Schuyler
|2
|Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10)
|Apr 14
|LadyLady
|398
|Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat...
|Apr 14
|What do you know
|6
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC