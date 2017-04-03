Fallin signs bill allowing young veterans to carry guns
Oklahomans as young as 18 who have served in the military would be able to receive a handgun license under a bill signed into law by Gov. Mary Fallin. The "Handgun Carry Military Exemption Act" is one of 11 bills signed by Fallin on Thursday.
