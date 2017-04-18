Express Employment Professionals make...

Express Employment Professionals make donation to Oklahoma Highway...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Altus Times

Express Employment Professionals presented a check to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol for the purchase of a new K-9 officer. From left are Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altus Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 1 hr WarForOil 83,968
News Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08) Wed homecarepalmbeach 6
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) Tue SeekTruth 18,172
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... Apr 17 coffinflyrd 1
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Apr 15 Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Apr 14 LadyLady 398
News Osbi: Several Items Collected In NW Okc Excavat... Apr 14 What do you know 6
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,763

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC