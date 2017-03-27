Emergency Loans For Oklahoma Ranchers Affected By Wildfires
Gov. Mary Fallin says the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved emergency loans for livestock producers in six Oklahoma counties affected by recent wildfires. The fires in early March burned more than 1,200 square miles in northwest Oklahoma and southwest Kansas and were blamed for one death in each state.
