There are on the The Intelligencer story from Yesterday, titled Dylan Archives Open in Oklahoma; Public Center Planned. In it, The Intelligencer reports that:

Part of music icon Bob Dylan's once-secret 6,000-piece archive, including thousands of hours of studio sessions, film reels and caches of unpublished lyrics, has opened in Oklahoma, curators announced last week. More than 1,000 pieces spanning Dylan's six-decade career are available to scholars at the Gilcrease Museum's Helmerich Center for American Research in Tulsa.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at The Intelligencer.