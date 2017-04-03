Dylan Archives Open in Oklahoma; Public Center Planned
There are 1 comment on the The Intelligencer story from Yesterday, titled Dylan Archives Open in Oklahoma; Public Center Planned.
Part of music icon Bob Dylan's once-secret 6,000-piece archive, including thousands of hours of studio sessions, film reels and caches of unpublished lyrics, has opened in Oklahoma, curators announced last week. More than 1,000 pieces spanning Dylan's six-decade career are available to scholars at the Gilcrease Museum's Helmerich Center for American Research in Tulsa.
#1 15 hrs ago
What a perfect spot for such literature. Okies will forevermore live in '69...protest, protest, protest!
..."they stone ya when you're walkin' down the street...they stone ya when you're tryin' to beat your meat...
They'll stone ya...yeah.
