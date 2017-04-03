Driver's license exam sites across Oklahoma may close due to budget cuts
The Department of Public Safety is facing a budget crisis and said it may have to cut its budget by 15 percent. If that happens, the department said it would have to close most of the driver's license examination offices in the state.
