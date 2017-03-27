DHS group homes are riddled with assault, crime and chaos, officials claim
At Marland Children's Home in Ponca City, 23 out of 44 residents have been charged with delinquent offenses and police calls have increased 451 percent from 2014 to 2016. Courtesy Residents play basketball at Marland Children's Home.
