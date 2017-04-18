Democrat Scott Inman confirms run for Oklahoma governor
State Rep. Scott Inman, D-Del City, has announced he will run for Oklahoma governor and launched his campaign Thursday. File photo by Steve Sisney, The Oklahoman Inman serves as Democratic leader in the Oklahoma House and will serve his last term in the Legislature next year because of term limits.
