Criminal justice reforms face critica...

Criminal justice reforms face critical juncture in Oklahoma Legislature

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

In less than two months, a dozen separate bills crafted with the overarching goal of lowering the state's high incarceration rate while simultaneously improving public safety have received initial favorable votes in the House or Senate and are awaiting further action. "These bills represent the most significant progress yet on criminal justice reform in Oklahoma," said former House Speaker Kris Steele, an outspoken advocate of the reform effort.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool 4 hr jauntybootsonground 1
News 27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09) 5 hr Cvillian 47
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 5 hr seektruth 18,079
News Family says skeletal remains found are those of... 6 hr mushroomcloud 1
News Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband Sun Guest 2
News Tulsa County officials ask for money to do thin... Sun humorme 1
News Political Notebook: Gov. Mary Fallin praises ne... Sun humorme 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,940 • Total comments across all topics: 280,197,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC