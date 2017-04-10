Criminal justice reforms face critical juncture in Oklahoma Legislature
In less than two months, a dozen separate bills crafted with the overarching goal of lowering the state's high incarceration rate while simultaneously improving public safety have received initial favorable votes in the House or Senate and are awaiting further action. "These bills represent the most significant progress yet on criminal justice reform in Oklahoma," said former House Speaker Kris Steele, an outspoken advocate of the reform effort.
