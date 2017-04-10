Cherokee Nation sues drug firms, reta...

Cherokee Nation sues drug firms, retailers for flooding communities...

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Lawyers for the Cherokee Nation opened a new line of attack against the pharmaceutical industry Thursday, filing a lawsuit in tribal court that accuses the nation's six top drug distributors and pharmacies of flooding communities in Oklahoma with hundreds of millions of highly addictive pain pills. The suit alleges that the companies violated sovereign Cherokee laws by failing to prevent the diversion of pain pills to the black market, profiting from the growing opioid epidemic and decimating communities across the nation's 14 counties in the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election The "English is the Official Language of Oklaho... (Oct '10) 4 hr Another nameless ... 11,306
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 8 hr seektruth 18,177
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 21 hr Juan Carlos 83,969
News Health Care Provider Fee Recommended (Oct '08) Apr 19 homecarepalmbeach 6
News Search for 2011 Oklahoma slaying of Carina Saun... Apr 17 coffinflyrd 1
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... Apr 15 Joni Schuyler 2
Poll Is America tired of having Black Culture cramme... (Apr '10) Apr 14 LadyLady 398
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,447 • Total comments across all topics: 280,462,536

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC