Change a likely theme in Oklahoma's 2018 race for governor
Friday, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb filed a statement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission indicating he's "strongly considering" a run for governor in 2018. And current House Minority Leader Scott Inman tells KRMG he's "95 percent certain" he'll throw his hat into the ring.
