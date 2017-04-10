Change a likely theme in Oklahoma's 2...

Change a likely theme in Oklahoma's 2018 race for governor

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: KRMG-AM Tulsa

Friday, Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Todd Lamb filed a statement with the Oklahoma Ethics Commission indicating he's "strongly considering" a run for governor in 2018. And current House Minority Leader Scott Inman tells KRMG he's "95 percent certain" he'll throw his hat into the ring.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr seektruth 18,081
News Metro city 'vulnerable' after tornado sirens ha... 5 hr churchterror 2
News Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool 11 hr jauntybootsonground 1
News 27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09) 11 hr Cvillian 47
News Family says skeletal remains found are those of... 13 hr mushroomcloud 1
News Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband Sun Guest 2
News Tulsa County officials ask for money to do thin... Sun humorme 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Egypt
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Tornado
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,159 • Total comments across all topics: 280,203,972

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC