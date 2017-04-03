Bill would let Oklahomans buy insurance across state lines
A bill allowing out-of-state insurance carriers to sell plans in Oklahoma will be heard in committee next week. The House author of Senate Bill 478 said his measure would give Oklahoma residents a chance to buy less expensive health insurance, but opponents have criticized the fact that those policies might not have the coverage mandates consumers need or expect.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police: Oklahoma child drowns in Edmond pool
|1 hr
|jauntybootsonground
|1
|27 arrested in SE Oklahoma drug sweep (Feb '09)
|2 hr
|Cvillian
|47
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|seektruth
|18,079
|Family says skeletal remains found are those of...
|3 hr
|mushroomcloud
|1
|Police: Wife, Kids Escape Abuse Tulsa Husband
|Sun
|Guest
|2
|Tulsa County officials ask for money to do thin...
|Sun
|humorme
|1
|Political Notebook: Gov. Mary Fallin praises ne...
|Sun
|humorme
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC