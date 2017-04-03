Bill would let Oklahomans buy insuran...

Bill would let Oklahomans buy insurance across state lines

14 hrs ago

A bill allowing out-of-state insurance carriers to sell plans in Oklahoma will be heard in committee next week. The House author of Senate Bill 478 said his measure would give Oklahoma residents a chance to buy less expensive health insurance, but opponents have criticized the fact that those policies might not have the coverage mandates consumers need or expect.

Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

