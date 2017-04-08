At UCF Celebrates the Arts, 'Oklahoma...

At UCF Celebrates the Arts, 'Oklahoma' shows power of collaboration

The wind came sweeping down the plain Friday night as UCF Celebrates the Arts opened with Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Oklahoma!" The musical was a huge undertaking: More than 250 faculty members and students worked on the project. At times, it appeared many of them were on the stage of the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando's downtown Dr. Phillips Center.

