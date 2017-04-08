At UCF Celebrates the Arts, 'Oklahoma' shows power of collaboration
The wind came sweeping down the plain Friday night as UCF Celebrates the Arts opened with Rodgers and Hammerstein's classic "Oklahoma!" The musical was a huge undertaking: More than 250 faculty members and students worked on the project. At times, it appeared many of them were on the stage of the Walt Disney Theater in Orlando's downtown Dr. Phillips Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Orlando Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|seektruth
|18,058
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|5 hr
|The Best of the Best
|83,963
|Tulsa Woman Has Purse Stolen After Stopping For...
|Thu
|trashinfuelpump
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Wed
|What da
|493
|Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08)
|Apr 3
|Elk City
|45
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|Apr 1
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Mar 30
|yuoyou
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC