Arkansas Plans Rapid Execution Schedule

Arkansas Plans Rapid Execution Schedule

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: National Public Radio

Arkansas is scheduled to execute eight men in the course of 11 days this month. NPR's Scott Simon speaks with former commissioner of corrections Allen Ault about the implications of the quick pace.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Public Radio.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 9 min seektruth 17,979
News 'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g... 2 hr Postmortem 2
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) 18 hr Cannot post my name 44
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet Sat alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... Mar 30 yuoyou 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mar 30 WarForOil 83,961
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,016 • Total comments across all topics: 280,006,136

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC