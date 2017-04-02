"A lot of bad luck": Drought and seve...

"A lot of bad luck": Drought and severe weather fuels record Oklahoma wildfires

Wildfires fueled by gusting winds, hot, dry weather, and desiccated plant life have burned nearly 900,000 acres of Oklahoma so far this year, a record, as well as parts of Kansas and Texas. The blazes have destroyed dozens of buildings and killed seven people as well as hundreds of cattle .

