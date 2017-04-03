75 arrested in North Texas, Oklahoma during 3-day ICE operation

Federal officers from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested 75 criminal aliens and others throughout North Texas and Oklahoma during a three-day enforcement action which began April 1 and ended April 3. ICE officers made 25 arrests in Oklahoma. On April 1, a 37-year-old citizen of Mexico was arrested at his residence in Tulsa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSWO.