4th suspect arrested in slaying, burning of Oklahoma man
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma man and the burning of his body. Firefighters found the body of 38-year-old Michael Dwayne Hamilton in a burning brush pile in a field southwest of Stillwater early March 29. The OSBI says 27-year-old Storm Fields was arrested Friday on a complaint of being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping clean the crime scene.
