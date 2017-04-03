4th suspect arrested in slaying, burn...

4th suspect arrested in slaying, burning of Oklahoma man

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says a fourth person has been arrested in connection with the death of an Oklahoma man and the burning of his body. Firefighters found the body of 38-year-old Michael Dwayne Hamilton in a burning brush pile in a field southwest of Stillwater early March 29. The OSBI says 27-year-old Storm Fields was arrested Friday on a complaint of being an accessory after the fact for allegedly helping clean the crime scene.

