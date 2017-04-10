2 University of Oklahoma football pla...

2 University of Oklahoma football players arrested

Two University of Oklahoma football players were arrested for public intoxication Sunday morning, adding to the litany of recent problems for the program. Jail records show that quarterback Christopher Robison and defensive back Ronnie LaRue were booked into Cleveland County jail and released later in the day.

