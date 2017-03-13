Young Farmers Donate To NW Oklahoma Fire Victims
With each bale of hay, a group of farmers near Crescent hope to lift the a little bit of the burden off of those who are hurting. More than 300,000 acres burned in northwest Oklahoma after wildfires sparked last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|3 hr
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,721
|Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide...
|6 hr
|enuchforwhom
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|23 hr
|Sanity
|251
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Mon
|WarForOil
|83,947
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC