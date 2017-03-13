Young Farmers Donate To NW Oklahoma F...

Young Farmers Donate To NW Oklahoma Fire Victims

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

With each bale of hay, a group of farmers near Crescent hope to lift the a little bit of the burden off of those who are hurting. More than 300,000 acres burned in northwest Oklahoma after wildfires sparked last week.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 3 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,721
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... 6 hr enuchforwhom 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) 23 hr Sanity 251
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mon WarForOil 83,947
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Mar 10 Bigmike 20
News Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08) Mar 10 TIvey 34
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Mar 9 wtf 2
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,094 • Total comments across all topics: 279,569,998

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC