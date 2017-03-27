Woman arrested after 3 die in shooting, but not for shooting
Wagoner county and Broken Arrow law enforcement officers investigate the scene of a failed robbery that led to the death of three men who broke into the house in Broken Arrow, Okla., Monday, March 27, 2017. Oklahoma authorities say three would-be burglars have been fatally shot by a homeowner's son who was armed with a rifle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|seektruth
|17,932
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Erin
|83,960
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|16 hr
|Pastor P
|491
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|16 hr
|Booty games by gays
|5
|Educational Sabotage
|Tue
|sabatour
|1
|Dennis Jackson warning (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Floyd
|2
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC