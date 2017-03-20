Woman, 2 children killed in 4-vehicle crash in Oklahoma
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two children and a woman have been killed in a four-vehicle collision on Interstate 44 between Oklahoma City and Tulsa. An OHP report says 50-year-old Linda Irie of Norman, a 9-year-old Norman girl, and a 5-year-old Norman girl died Saturday when the sport utility vehicle they were in was involved in the crash near Wellston.
