Wife of Oklahoma elementary school principal charged after birthday party incident
The wife of an Oklahoma elementary school's principal is under fire after she allegedly gave five underage girls alcohol at a birthday bash. Angie Weaver, whose husband is the principal at Oliver Elementary school in Kiefer, reportedly gave them rum, vodka, and beer at the sleepover.
