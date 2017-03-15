Wife of Oklahoma elementary school pr...

Wife of Oklahoma elementary school principal charged after birthday party incident

19 min ago Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The wife of an Oklahoma elementary school's principal is under fire after she allegedly gave five underage girls alcohol at a birthday bash. Angie Weaver, whose husband is the principal at Oliver Elementary school in Kiefer, reportedly gave them rum, vodka, and beer at the sleepover.

