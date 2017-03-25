What to do in Oklahoma on March 25, 2017: Hear Curtis McMurtry at the Blue Door
Hear Curtis McMurtry at 8 tonight at the Blue Door, 2805 N McKinley. The Austin singer-songwriter is celebrating the release of his new album "The Hornet's Nest."
