What to do in Oklahoma on March 16, 2017: Make paisley pop art at the National Cowboy Museum

A bandanna with a paisley pattern is featured in the exhibit "A Yard of Turkey Red: The Western Bandanna" at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum. Photo By Steve Gooch, The Oklahoman Children can learn about the origins of the decorative element seen on most contemporary bandannas and design their own paisley canvas pop art from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum, 1700 NE 63. The paisley activity also ties nicely in with the museum's new exhibition "A Yard of Turkey Red: The Western Bandanna."

