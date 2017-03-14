What to do in Oklahoma on March 14, 2017: Take part in Touch-A-Truck Tuesday at the Myriad Gardens
Kids line up to sit inside a Dolese cement truck at an Edmond event on the University of Central Oklahoma campus Saturday, May 17, 2014. The Myriad Gardens is planning Touch-A-Truck Tuesday, featuring a Dolese cement truck, today as part of its Adventure Week activities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|24 min
|SEEKTRUTH
|17,715
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|7 hr
|WarForOil
|83,947
|Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13)
|Mar 10
|Bigmike
|20
|Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08)
|Mar 10
|TIvey
|34
|Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At...
|Mar 9
|wtf
|2
|Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a...
|Mar 9
|civilnorights
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mar 9
|Changed Perspective
|250
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC