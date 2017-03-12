What to do in Oklahoma on March 12, 2...

What to do in Oklahoma on March 12, 2017: Hear Brother Brothers at Norman's The Depot

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Hear the duo Brothers Brothers - twin brothers Adam and David Moss - play a Winter Wind concert at 7 tonight at The Depot, 200 S. Jones, Already established players and composers in a wide spectrum of genres throughout the New York musical circuit, the Brooklyn-based brothers are finally teaming up to bring their individual experiences together, bringing rich harmonies and thoughtful songs accompanied by guitar, cello, violin and banjo. "While they're technically a new band, The Brother Brothers have been in this together for life, and their familial connection comes through in the music, harkening back to some of the greatest family harmonies ever made.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr SEEKTRUTH 17,706
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Fri Bigmike 20
News Lawsuit against DHS seeks changes in state chil... (Feb '08) Mar 10 TIvey 34
News Woman Breaks Through Roof Of Midtown Home In At... Mar 9 wtf 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mar 9 WarForOil 83,945
News Baptist General Convention faces lawsuit over a... Mar 9 civilnorights 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mar 9 Changed Perspective 250
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,510,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC