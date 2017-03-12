What to do in Oklahoma on March 12, 2017: Hear Brother Brothers at Norman's The Depot

Hear the duo Brothers Brothers - twin brothers Adam and David Moss - play a Winter Wind concert at 7 tonight at The Depot, 200 S. Jones, Already established players and composers in a wide spectrum of genres throughout the New York musical circuit, the Brooklyn-based brothers are finally teaming up to bring their individual experiences together, bringing rich harmonies and thoughtful songs accompanied by guitar, cello, violin and banjo. "While they're technically a new band, The Brother Brothers have been in this together for life, and their familial connection comes through in the music, harkening back to some of the greatest family harmonies ever made.

