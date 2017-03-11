What to do in Oklahoma on March 11, 2017: Hear Miranda Lambert at Tulsa's BOK Center
Hear country music superstar and former Tishomingo resident Miranda Lambert brings her 2017 "Highway Vagabond Tour" to Oklahoma for a show at 7 tonight at the BOK Center, 200 S Denver. The Texas native is touring in support of her 2016 double album "The Weight of These Wings," which was one of my favorite albums of 2016.
