Vacant Oklahoma home where 5 family m...

Vacant Oklahoma home where 5 family members killed burns

Next Story Prev Story
44 min ago Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

The two-story vacant home where five family members were murdered has been heavily damaged in an early-morning fire. Broken Arrow firefighters say the fire was reported about 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 10 min SEEKTRUTH 17,759
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 3 hr Alvin Boss 10
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu Juan Carlos 83,948
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases Thu takeitforgrants 1
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... Mar 15 enuchforwhom 1
Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09) Mar 14 Sanity 251
Ronald Reagan was a homosexual and a racist (Dec '13) Mar 10 Bigmike 20
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Northern Ireland
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,280 • Total comments across all topics: 279,641,479

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC