USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast f...

USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast for Oklahoma in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Insurance Journal West

Oklahoma experienced fewer earthquakes last year compared with 2015 and a recent study of human-induced earthquakes predicts another year of reduced seismicity for the state in 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey warns, however, that that Oklahoma and southern Kansas, along with the Colorado/New Mexico area known as the Raton Basin, remain the areas with the highest risk of induced seismicity in the United States.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Foster parent speaks out about DHS lawsuit (Feb '08) 4 hr Cannot post my name 44
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 11 hr seektruth 17,964
News Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet 14 hr alotofneedsunmet 1
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - Mar 30 yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... Mar 30 yuoyou 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Mar 30 WarForOil 83,961
News Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te... Mar 29 crashingmetalheads 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,980 • Total comments across all topics: 279,991,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC