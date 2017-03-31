USGS Lowers Seismic Hazard Forecast for Oklahoma in 2017

Oklahoma experienced fewer earthquakes last year compared with 2015 and a recent study of human-induced earthquakes predicts another year of reduced seismicity for the state in 2017. The U.S. Geological Survey warns, however, that that Oklahoma and southern Kansas, along with the Colorado/New Mexico area known as the Raton Basin, remain the areas with the highest risk of induced seismicity in the United States.

