University of Central Oklahoma's Melton Gallery opening exhibit of Amazonian art tonight

"Contemporary Ceramic Art," an exhibition featuring the collected works of art researchers Joe Molinaro and Richard Burkett, will open in the University of Central Oklahoma's Melton Gallery with a free and open-to-the-public reception from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today. The Melton Gallery is located in the Art and Design building on UCO's campus.

