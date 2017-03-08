U-Haul offers 30 days of free self-storage to northern Oklahoma fire victims -
Haul Company of Oklahoma City is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to residents of Northern Oklahoma who lost their homes or were affected by the outbreak of fires under the current critical conditions. The disaster relief offer is being extended at two U-Haul-owned and -operated facilities located in Stillwater.
