Tornado Watch Issued For Much Of NE Oklahoma
Counties in the watch include, Adair, Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Delaware, Haskell, Kay LeFlore, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Noble, Nowata, Okfuskee, Okmulgee, Osage, Ottawa, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Sequoyah, Tulsa, Wagoner and Washington. News On 6 Meteorologist Dick Faurot says a dry line/cold front is moving across the state, increasing the chance of storms, some of which could be severe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|25 min
|SeekTruth
|17,617
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Bud
|83,943
|Police searching for clues after Oklahoma mothe...
|Sun
|Unicornlady1969
|3
|OSBI: Investigating the Investigators (Apr '10)
|Mar 3
|KellieTiner
|93
|USGS: Oklahoma, Kansas Have Significant Potenti...
|Mar 1
|haveyoueverseenth...
|1
|Agenicies come together to investigate new fake...
|Feb 28
|Sensemaker
|3
|Judge Sides With Widow Accused of Inciting Viol...
|Feb 26
|blackwidow
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC