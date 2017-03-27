Tickets on sale Friday to Gary Clark ...

Tickets on sale Friday to Gary Clark Jr.'s fall Oklahoma show

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Austin, Texas-based guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will perform in concert Sept. 30 at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom, 423 N Main.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 2 hr seektruth 17,947
News Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness - 20 hr yuoyou 2
News Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win... 20 hr yuoyou 2
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) Thu WarForOil 83,961
News Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te... Wed crashingmetalheads 1
Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11) Tue Pastor P 491
News Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft... Tue Booty games by gays 5
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Iraq
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,533 • Total comments across all topics: 279,949,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC