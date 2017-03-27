Tickets on sale Friday to Gary Clark Jr.'s fall Oklahoma show
Austin, Texas-based guitarist Gary Clark Jr. will perform in concert Sept. 30 at Tulsa's historic Cain's Ballroom, 423 N Main.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|2 hr
|seektruth
|17,947
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|20 hr
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|20 hr
|yuoyou
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|83,961
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|Wed
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Tue
|Pastor P
|491
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|Tue
|Booty games by gays
|5
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC