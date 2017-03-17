The Latest: Republican says Trump sho...

The Latest: Republican says Trump should apologize to Obama

19 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

A House Republican says President Donald Trump should apologize to Barack Obama for his unproven claim that his Democratic predecessor wiretapped his New York skyscraper. Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole says he's seen nothing to back up Trump's unproven claim, and added: "I think the president, President Obama, is owed an apology in that regard, because if he didn't do it we shouldn't be reckless in accusations that he did."

