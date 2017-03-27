Supreme Court Disbars Oklahoma Attorney
The Oklahoma Supreme Court has disbarred an Oklahoma City attorney accused of smuggling contraband into the Tulsa County jail, mishandling her client's funds and continuing to practice law after her suspension. According to the proceedings, Drummond pleaded guilty to smuggling a cellphone into the Tulsa County jail and providing it to a client.
