Storm System Moving Into Eastern Oklahoma
We're moving into a very active weather pattern for the next 48 hours with severe thunderstorm chances returning to the state and to eastern Oklahoma. All modes of severe weather will be possible with this system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.
Comments
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|1 hr
|Seektruth
|17,928
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|11 hr
|Pastor P
|491
|Anxiety, Fear Among Oklahoma LGBT Community Aft...
|11 hr
|Booty games by gays
|5
|Educational Sabotage
|20 hr
|sabatour
|1
|Dennis Jackson warning (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Floyd
|2
|'Sex trainer', 26, who vowed to 'break' young g...
|Mon
|Texxy
|1
|Is The Church of the First Born a Cult? (Jun '09)
|Mon
|TheTruth
|252
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC