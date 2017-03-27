Slain Tecumseh police officer Justin ...

Slain Tecumseh police officer Justin Terney laid to rest Friday in Canadian, Oklahoma

A young man who gave his life to the job he loved and the people he served drew thousands to his funeral Friday in this sparsely populated eastern Oklahoma community. Tecumseh Police officer Justin Terney, known for his sense of humor, smile and lifelong dream of a career in law enforcement, died from injuries suffered March 26 during an exchange of gunfire after a late-night traffic stop.

