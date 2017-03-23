Severe storms likely this evening, to...

Severe storms likely this evening, tornado watch until 11 p.m. for counties west, south of Tulsa

Read more: Sequoyah County Times

Update, 7:39 p.m.: A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for Okmulgee, McIntosh and Muskogee counties until 8:30 p.m. Update, 6:50 p.m.: The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Okfuskee County until 7:30 p.m. Update, 4:03 p.m.: A tornado watch for dozens of counties in central and southern Oklahoma has been issued until 11 p.m., including Creek, Okmulgee, Payne, Pawnee, McIntosh and Pittsburg. According to the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, the Tulsa area is in the "enhanced" category for severe weather, while the Oklahoma City area, and south-central Oklahoma, are in a higher risk area.

