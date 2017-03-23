Second person pleads guilty in connection with 2015 Pierce marijuana-smuggling deaths
A second person pleaded guilty Wednesday in connection with a 2015 double killing that Weld prosecutors say was tied to an ill-fated marijuana-smuggling operation. Samantha Simmons, 27, pleaded guilty to being an accessory to a crime in a plea deal in which she will cooperate with prosecutors and testify.
