Rural hospitals in Oklahoma face more...

Rural hospitals in Oklahoma face more cuts due to budget woes

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sequoyah County Times

This is where Washburn was born - in one of the rooms now used for storage, stacked with mattresses and IV poles. "It feels terrible to see it like this.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Oklahoma Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07) 33 min SEEKTRUTH 17,781
News 5 agencies the Trump budget proposal would elim... 2 hr SuckItGoodBoss 11
Election OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10) 2 hr WarForOil 83,949
News Looking for answers: Oklahomans hope town hall ... 5 hr lastditch 1
News Man Injured Walking Beside The Turner Turnpike ... 5 hr noditch 1
News Loss Of Grant Money Impacts Oklahoma Cold Cases Mar 16 takeitforgrants 1
News Oklahoma Senator under investigation for incide... Mar 15 enuchforwhom 1
See all Oklahoma Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Oklahoma Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. Mexico
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,740 • Total comments across all topics: 279,667,221

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC