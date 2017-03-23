Robots rule at Cox Convention Center in Oklahoma City
Operators with remote controls guide robots through exercises during the Oklahoma Regional FIRST Robotics Competition. [Photo by Paul Hellstern, The Oklahoman] FIRST, which stands for For the Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology, is a nonprofit organization founded in 1989 to promote STEM.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Oklahoma Republican defends pregnancy from rape...
|13 hr
|Christsharians on...
|3
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|14 hr
|Seektruth
|17,887
|Oklahoma Rep. George Faught Says Rape And Inces...
|22 hr
|sewagerunsdownhill
|1
|Oklahoma senator resigns to fight charges of hi...
|22 hr
|God
|8
|Joe Dorman: Two things the Legislature could do...
|Fri
|yourthumb
|1
|Oklahoma Highway Patrol announces plans to begi...
|Fri
|justmoo
|1
|Former Senator Shortey scheduled for arraignmen...
|Fri
|confused
|1
Find what you want!
Search Oklahoma Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC