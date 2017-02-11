Restroom access not a problem at Okla...

Restroom access not a problem at Oklahoma's state universities, officials say

The Trump administration's action to rescind an initiative letting transgender students use the restrooms of their choice won't have much impact on Oklahoma universities, officials said. "I do not see any changes in our policies," said David Macey, who works in academic affairs at the University of Central Oklahoma.

