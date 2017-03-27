Rain Returns Across Eastern Oklahoma ...

Rain Returns Across Eastern Oklahoma This Weekend

Today may be the best weather day of the week with afternoon highs moving into the mid to upper 60's across northeastern Oklahoma and lower 70's across southeastern sections. Northeast winds this morning will back from the southeast later this afternoon and tonight in response to our next storm system developing across the high plains of Texas into southeastern Colorado.

