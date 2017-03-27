Rain Returns Across Eastern Oklahoma This Weekend
Today may be the best weather day of the week with afternoon highs moving into the mid to upper 60's across northeastern Oklahoma and lower 70's across southeastern sections. Northeast winds this morning will back from the southeast later this afternoon and tonight in response to our next storm system developing across the high plains of Texas into southeastern Colorado.
Oklahoma Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|IS BARACK HUSSEIN OBAMA THE ANTI CHRIST? read o... (Jul '07)
|27 min
|seektruth
|17,962
|Oklahoma affordable housing needs go unmet
|38 min
|alotofneedsunmet
|1
|Oklahoma ranks third in mental illness -
|Thu
|yuoyou
|2
|Oklahoma Senate panel approves rolling back win...
|Thu
|yuoyou
|2
|OK Health Care Freedom Amendment, State Questio... (Oct '10)
|Thu
|WarForOil
|83,961
|Four dead, about 200,000 without power after Te...
|Mar 29
|crashingmetalheads
|1
|Can White People Go to Heaven? (Apr '11)
|Mar 28
|Pastor P
|491
