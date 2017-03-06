Proposed Oklahoma bill would allow destruction of drones
Proposed Oklahoma legislation heading to the Senate would exempt property owners from civil action if they destroy drones not regulated by the Federal Aviation Administration. The Tulsa World reports the proposed bill, authored by Republican Sen. Ralph Shortey, passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee with a unanimous vote Feb. 21. Shortey says the measure doesn't mention how the drone should be taken down, whether it is with a gun, a net or another device.
